Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort names new Director of Sales and Marketing

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has announced Jim Curtis as director of sales & marketing for the entire complex. He will lead all sales and marketing for the 2,270-room resort with 333,000 square feet of meeting space, including the resort’s upcoming expansion, The Cove at the Walt Disney World Swan, a 349-room, 14-story tower scheduled to open in 2021. Included among his responsibilities are group sales, creative marketing, field marketing, internet and public relations. Curtis has over 30 years of sales experience in the hospitality industry, representing convention hotels and resort