Travel Domains Success Story: VisitMeteora.Travel

Among the historic wonders and natural beauty of Greece lies the lesser-known region of Meteora. Mysterious and majestic, Meteora offers a diverse range of experiences for travellers of all kinds. The breathtaking area surrounding an ancient monastery is relatively new to the tourism scene, and aims to attract visitors from all walks of life.

George Kourelis, sales and marketing manager at VisitMeteora.travel, shares the pioneering ideas that won this company a gold prize in the Greek Tourism awards two years in a row. He highlights why their .travel domain has been a key part of that success.

Travel.Domains: Tell us about what your company does?

George Kourelis: Visit Meteora is a group of travel professionals and local destination experts who have combined their talents, knowledge, resources, and travel passion to become the pioneers of a destination management company in Meteora, Greece.

In 2016 and 2017, Visit Meteora was awarded the golden prize of the Greek Tourism Awards for its excellence in destination marketing/branding and management of Meteora. Our company offers the most exclusive mixture of enjoyable and memorable travel experiences both in the Meteora region and also around it, ranging from light adventures and sightseeing tours to day trips and transfers in one of the most breathtaking places!

We take great pride that all of our tours are highly rated by our customers, proving our long-lasting commitment to excellence in everything we do. Above all, our main goal is to bring our visitors in touch with the essence of what a Meteora visit is all about: a deeply transformative experience in a natural wonder.

Travel.Domains: Who is your target audience?

Kourelis: Our target audience is every single traveler who is visiting Greece and is seeking memorable and unique experiences. Meteora is one of the highlights not just of Greece but of Europe. Target groups are everyone from Millennials and Generation X to Baby Boomers. We want to work with families, couples, solo travelers, and groups of friends from all over the world. We have clients from the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Asia.

Travel.Domains: What is your business model?

Kourelis: The initial plan was to create a private destination marketing organization (DMO) company and a local tour operator company simultaneously. We knew that the lack of tourism infrastructure in Meteora meant that, as a tour company, we had to promote the whole destination, including hotels, tourist attractions, restaurants, and outdoor activities—pretty much acting like a DMO. It was very challenging that we had to be a local tour operator and at the same time do things like a public tourist information office: be located at a central tourist spot, create and offer free maps everywhere, work on media trips and familiarization trips, produce audiovisual quality content, and create new products. We want to make visiting Meteora a unique experience for all.

Apart from being committed to our customers, we are also committed to Meteora and its environment. Thus, we offer sustainable and responsible tourism services through monitoring our carbon footprint and controlling CO2 emissions.

Travel.Domains: What are you best known for? What are the services most demanded by your customers?

Kourelis: Our tours are all designed and operated by locals with a deep knowledge of the area, exposing to visitors not only the well-known monuments but also the hidden gems of our place. We also offer multi-day tours in mainland Greece. We have created a close-knit group with local partners to make the visit to Meteora an enriching experience. Our close ties with the local people and experts have helped us to craft tours and trips to Meteora that reveal its soul and help every visitor to touch its beauty. Our tours are innovative and ensure that the traveler will get the essence of the place.

Take, for example, the sunset tour in Meteora. It’s amazing. It’s an experience that would forever remain etched in mind and soul. Similarly, the hikes through the majestic rock forest of Meteora are challenging and make you push the envelope and in the process rediscover your strengths and also the captivating views of the place.

Travel.Domains: Why choose visitmeteora.travel? When did you discover .travel and decide to work with us?

Kourelis: It was seven years ago and we were still working on the business plan. When we decided to book the Visit Meteora domain name for our website, we found out that the name was not available and we started to think about alternatives. This is how we came across .travel, and we have been working with the .travel domain since then. We were so happy when we realized how many more benefits we could have with .travel. It shows the world that you are a travel and tourism related business and are recognized as part of that community. It allows us to incorporate the domain into the brand and is by far the best domain name solution for the travel industry.

Travel.Domains: Companies have realized the competitive advantage of being visible in the digital space. How has .travel helped you to achieve and maintain this competitive edge?

Kourelis: We believe that the domain name visitmeteora.travel helped us to set the foundation of what we are today and we think the domain .travel will help us even more in the next stages of development of the site. Our domain is our brand identity and we are satisfied with our experience with .travel so far.

Travel.Domains: How has the .travel domain helped you reach your audience?

Kourelis: Not only were we able to book the desirable domain that was not available at the very beginning but also search engines assign a value to the .travel extension because it has meaning through its direct connection to travel and tourism.

Travel.Domains: Would you recommend .travel as a trusted site?

Kourelis: YES. We recommend it to anyone for their travel business website, without hesitation.

