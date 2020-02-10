Renaissance Hotels grows NYC footprint with debut of Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel

Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel officially opens its doors today as one of the tallest properties in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Rising an impressive 39 floors at 430 feet high, the brand’s first hotel in Chelsea is crowned with one of the highest rooftop pools in the city, offering unparalleled 360-degree views. Located on the former site of the iconic Antiques Garage flea market, the hotel pays homage to the site’s history and the area’s charming antique shops with a theatrical design concept by architecture and interior design firm Stonehill Taylor. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding