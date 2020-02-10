How Amazing Thailand handles the coronavirus?

The world should be reminded, that the World Health Organization never during the Coronavirus crisis had issued a travel ban against any country. It appears many nations may be over-reacting and combined with a media hysteria the global travel and tourism industry is becoming collateral damage threatening the livelihood of millions employed in the sector.

Thailand says no to this and is becoming a model in the world on how to keep the coronavirus concealed and the travel and tourism industry going. With 31 steady cases of coronavirus in Thailand, the number did not increase recently and no fatalities had been recorded. No travel advisories against Thailand are issued by any country.

The Kingdom remains an amazing Thailand in many ways.

Today was a sad day in Thailand not because of the virus threat, but because of domestic terror ambush by a soldier’s mass killing in a Bangkok shopping mall.

At the same time Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement to clear up confusion and misperception regarding the novel Coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom,

Some unfounded and unsubstantiated information propagated by various individuals has created many unfortunate incidents involving foreign nationals.

The Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to offer the following points with a view to establishing a better understanding of the overall situation:

1. The Royal Thai Government has adhered to and has abided by the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the Coronavirus outbreak. WHO has never issued a travel ban on any country or region because it has deemed that such action would not be helpful and would not have prevented the spread of the virus.

2. Thailand has been named as one of the top ten countries with the best health security. Therefore, the country is well equipped to handle this latest Coronavirus infection as we have successfully done during the outbreaks of SARS and MERS.

3. The Thai Government has been active in the international networks of infectious diseases in which countries share their experience and best practices on this human health issue. Thailand is at the forefront of, and plays an integral part in, the international efforts advocated establishing the most effective preventive and treatment measures to the problems. 3. Thailand has an excellent track record regarding our effectiveness and efficiency in the previous rounds of infectious disease outbreaks. This has not changed with the Coronavirus.

4. Thailand is fully prepared to stand together with our neighbours and the international community to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, not only by providing moral support, but also sharing our best practices on this matter so that every nation is better equipped for future outbreaks.

5. The Government would like to urge the Thai people to remain mindful and vigilant in the face of the outbreak, and always keep an open mind. No one people, nor one country, can stand alone. We all share the same fate, and we all are in it together. To successfully curb the spread of the 2019 novel Coronavirus, every country needs to actively cooperate and work side-by-side.

The Thai people and Government stand by the affected countries in ASEAN, ASEAN+3, and the international community. We also wish those infected a speedy recovery. We thank all foreigners who continue to visit Thailand which shows their confidence in our measures in tackling the 2019 Coronavirus.



