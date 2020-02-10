African Tourism Board Chairman met key ministers in Tanzania

Looking to unite the African continent through tourism, the African Tourism Board (ATB) Chairman Mr. Cuthbert Ncube had met and then held talks with three key Tanzanian deputy ministers to discuss key issues and areas of co-operation in tourism development.

In their discussions held at the Indian Ocean’s Sinda Island in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Sunday, the ATB Chairman took the unique opportunity that he was honored, to talk with the Tanzanian ministers about the relevance of tourism in Tanzania and Africa.

Mr. Ncube had met with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, East African Cooperation and International Cooperation Dr. Damas Ndumbaru, Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mr. Abdallah Ulega and the Deputy Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources Mr. Constantine Kanyasu.

During their talks at the Indian Ocean tourist Sinda Island, Mr. Ncube said that joint efforts are needed to expose tourist attractions and sites available in Tanzania and Africa so as to attract more tourists within the continent itself and outside its borders.

“When we talk about tourism in Tanzania, we always talk about Mount Kilimanjaro. But we have so many, amazing tourist attractions which need to be exposed”, Ncube said.

He said that ATB is ready to assist in domestic tourism initiatives, also working hand in hand with governments and other stakeholders to develop and marketing domestic tourism across the African continent.

On the other hand, Mr. Ncube told the ministers that ATB has been looking to cooperate with governments and other stakeholders to advance and encourage women entrepreneurship in tourism with a focus on domestic tourism.

The ATB Chairman was in Tanzania since the mid of last week to participate in the second edition of UWANDAE Expo 2020 that was staged from Thursday to Sunday.

He was made the Guest of Honour at a conference that was organized to sensitize the exhibition participants and other tourism stakeholders about the essence of women collaboration and participation in tourism, also the need to market Africa as a single and unique tourist destination.

The event had attracted over 100 participants and about 3000 visitors to and anticipate extensive nationwide media coverage before, during and after the event.

Cuthbert told eTurboNews: “Tanzania will play a pivotal role and the country will benefit by its role in shaping tourism in the Continent. Therefore we’re looking forward to working with Tanzania as a future member. The minister gave me his commitment to our cooperation.”

More information on African Tourism Board and on how to join the organization on www.africantourismboard.com