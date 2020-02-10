One Seychelles political party wants Island to stand together

“We must stand up for what we believe in, even if it means standing alone” said Alain St.Ange, the President of One Seychelles.

Preserve Seychelles, is the island’s NGO fighting to keep military bases of their islands and to save the Assomption Island from having an Indian Military Base constructed on it invited all political leaders to join them in a march last Saturday in Victoria, the Capital of Seychelles to commemorate the commencement of the organization’s drive to defend the integrity of the territory and to keep Seychelles free from foreign military installations.

‘The sovereignty of Seychelles is of prime concern and we would like to hear that the current leaders and aspiring leaders of this country feel the same and have it on their agenda as a priority to ensure the safeguarding of the sovereignty” Preserve Seychelles said in their invitation letter.

St.Ange of One Seychelles was the only political leader in attendance and was invited to address the crowd on his ongoing commitment to the cause.