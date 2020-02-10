Qatar Airways to the Chinese rescue

Coronavirus is on the mind of Qatar Airways and Chinese Embassies. Medical supplies donated by Chinese communities worldwide will be flown by Qatar Airways Cargo freighters through its global network of 170 destinations to its China cargo gateways in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macau. Qatar Airways Cargo delivered the first batch of critical medical relief aid to Shanghai on 2nd February 2020. The shipment included 100,000 medical-grade N95 respiratory masks and 2,700 medical-grade disposable latex gloves, providing essential protection to healthcare professionals working around