200 sick with Norovirus after visiting Louisiana Casino

The L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles in Louisiana is popular with tourists and local gamblers. On Friday at least 200 guests got sick with the highly contagious Norovirus .

Authorities had received at least 200 surveys from people self-reporting virus symptoms.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. Norovirus spreads easily! People with norovirus illness can shed billions of norovirus particles. And only a few virus particles can make other people sick.

Other than the Coronavirus, Norovirus is usually not deadly.

Cavanaugh said people would be contagious whenever they showed symptoms — and sometimes up to three weeks after the symptoms are gone.

To stop the spread, officials said people should stay home, wash their hands thoroughly and disinfect areas with bleach-based household cleaners.