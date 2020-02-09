Coronavirus: No more USA visas

The Coronavirus emergency resulted in the United States suspending the issue of American visas to Chinese citizens. At the same time, the U.S. announced donations to China to assist with the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Air China is canceling Beijing-Washington and Shenzhen-Los Angeles flights after all U.S. Airlines already canceled flight services between the United States and China

As of February 10, 2020, regular visa services at the U.S Embassy in Beijing and the U.S. Consulates General in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang are suspended. Due to the ongoing situation relating to the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates have very limited staffing and may be unable to respond to requests regarding regular visa services.

While some limited emergency appointments may be available, intending applicants should note that on Sunday, February 2, a Presidential Proclamation was issued that suspended entry for individuals who have been in China less than 14 days prior to their arrival in the U.S.

More information about the Proclamation can be found on our website here: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/Presidential-Proclamation-Coronavirus.html.

If during this period someone has urgent travel that may qualify for an exemption under the proclamation, one can submit an emergency appointment request. Please note if your urgent travel does not qualify under an exemption, your request will be denied until the proclamation is rescinded.

The United States is and will remain the world’s most generous donor. We encourage the rest of the world to match our commitment. Working together, we can have a profound impact to contain this growing threat.

This week the State Department has facilitated the transportation of nearly 17.8 tons of donated medical supplies to the Chinese people, including masks, gowns, gauze, respirators, and other vital materials. These donations are a testament to the generosity of the American people.

Today, the United States government is announcing it is prepared to spend up to $100 million in existing funds to assist China and other impacted countries, both directly and through multilateral organizations, to contain and combat the novel coronavirus. This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector – demonstrates strong U.S. leadership in response to the outbreak.