Avoid travel to Germany Sunday and Monday

75 miles an hour winds and heavy rain is expected in Western Germany starting Sunday afternoon until Monday.

Expected is a widespread interruption at German airports and in the national train network.

Heavy rains have begun falling in the British Isles as Europe braces for a storm expected to bring hurricane-strength winds and travel delays over the coming days. Forecasters say Sabine shouldn’t be underestimated.

The British Isles were hit by heavy rain Sunday morning as a strong winter storm, named Sabine in Germany, began making its way across northern Europe.

Authorities warned that the weather system, which approached from the Atlantic Ocean, would bring hurricane-strength winds of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour, heavy rain and thunderstorms to parts of the continent.

The German Meteorological Service (DWD) said Sabine was expected to batter the country’s northwest from mid-morning Sunday, and then gradually travel south across central Germany towards Bavaria.

“Overnight into Monday morning the storm will reach southern Germany,” Jens Hoffmann, a meteorologist at the German Weather Service, told DW. “We expect that there will be heavy gusts of wind in the lowlands, or even hurricane-strength gusts in the low mountain ranges and also in the Alps.”

He added that the storm shouldn’t be underestimated and that people should avoid traveling and going outdoors.

Airport operators in Berlin and Frankfurt said they were monitoring windspeeds closely.

German flagship airline Lufthansa said passengers should prepare for flight cancellations and delays between Saturday and Tuesday, while German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) urged people planning trips during the storm — especially in northern and western Germany — to postpone their travels.

“We’ve mobilized and doubled all our forces in every region,” a DB spokesman said, adding that personnel was prepared to respond to destroyed power lines and fallen trees.