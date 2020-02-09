Chinese and Australian stabbed in the Maldives

Tourism is the most important industry in the Maldives. The stabbing of two Chinese and an Australian visitor today is unwelcome news. It appears the victims were not tourists.

The attacks took place on Hulhumale Island, near the capital Male. The victims are in stable condition.

Hulhumalé is a reclaimed island located in the south of North Malé Atoll, Maldives. The artificial island was reclaimed to establish a new land mass required to meet the existing and future housing, industrial and commercial development demands of the Malé region.

The government has promised to add more security in the Indian Ocean nation known for its overwater bungalows and luxurious resorts.

Police also are investigating the authenticity of a video circulated on social media in which a masked man claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to the report.

This is not the first disturbing incident in the country of 400,000 people, who live on more than 200 islands, which boasts tourism as its largest industry.

The Maldives adheres to sharia law.