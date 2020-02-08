Istanbul to Malabo now on Turkish Airlines

Istanbul connects Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea as its 319th destination. It would give access to Equatorial Guinea from Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. It’s a great opportunity to expand on travel and tourism to this West African nation.

As the 60th destination of the global carrier in the continent of Africa, flights to Malabo will be operated on Istanbul – Port Harcourt – Malabo – Istanbul route with Boeing 737-900 type aircrafts.

On the new route, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. İlker Aycı stated, “A new era has begun in Turkish aviation and tourism sector with the Istanbul Airport. Our new and improved operation hub offers us an unparalleled performance advantage when it comes enhancing our flight network. Today, in line with our continuing growth strategy, we are happy to announce the addition of Malabo to the ever-expanding flight network of Turkish Airlines. From this day forth, passengers traveling to Malabo will be able to enjoy the Turkish Airlines comfort and hospitality. We firmly believe that our new route will further enhance the relations between Turkey and Equatorial Guinea in all areas.”

Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, is the second-largest city of the country. Apart from being an oil-rich city, it is also at the forefront with tourism activities. With its natural wonders, rich world cuisine and historical architecture, Malabo is one of the most prominent destinations in Africa.

African Tourism Board applauded Turkish Airlines for their new connection.