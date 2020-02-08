Jetwing Kandy Gallery Welcomes First Guests

In Sri Lanka, Jetwing Hotels opens its doors to the first guests at their latest boutique resort – Jetwing Kandy Gallery. The newest addition to the Jetwing portfolio offers 26 spacious rooms and elegant suites along with an array of luxurious facilities. With panoramic views of the Mahaweli River and the riverine habitat beyond, the contemporary architecture and modern design of the property draws inspiration from the unique culture and heritage of the island’s last kingdom. A personal butler will be assigned to guests at check in, along with 24-hour room service ensuring the best of Sri Lankan hospitality around the clock. At the restaurant – Riverscape – a team of expert chefs will serve up delicious dishes from local to global culinary delights.

Jetwing Kandy Gallery specializes in curating unique experiences tailored to each guest, be it discovering an ancient city or exploring unorthodox natural attractions. Being conveniently based in Gurudeniya, the property offers easy access to both the bustling city and the serene mountains, making it a haven in the hills. Family owned and in the tourism industry for the past 45 years, Jetwing Hotels has surpassed expectation at every aspect. Building on their foundation of being passionate, as well as the experience of true, traditional Sri Lankan hospitality, constantly pioneering discoveries captures the essence of the brand. Such a strong statement and direction have enabled Jetwing Hotels to imagine, create and manage marvels and masterpieces, where distinctive design and elegant comfort complement each other and the environment. In line with the Jetwing Hotels Sustainable Strategy, across all properties sustainable and responsible practices are given precedence with resource efficiency, community upliftment and education, and awareness being some of our key focus areas.

More information: https://www.jetwinghotels.com/jetwingkandygallery/