The Seychelles features in Rome’s First Travel Show

The beauty of Seychelles dazzled the Italian public during the 3-day event as the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) made an appearance at the Roma Travel Show, held in the Italian capital in the Palazzo dei Congressi, from, January 31, 2020 to the February 2, 2020.

The destination saw the collaboration of the STB and the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA) as ambassadors to the Italian potential visitors and trade partners including top travel agencies, travel specialists, tour operators, cruise lines present at the event.

Present at the event, Mrs. Monette Rose; Director for Italy, Turkey, Greece, Israel and the Mediterranean and Mrs. Yasmine Pocetti; Marketing Executive for the specific market represented the STB by providing visibility to the destination. The SHTA chairperson, Mrs. Sybille Cardon was also present on behalf of small guesthouses and properties in the Seychelles.

The trio were privileged with a front- row seat to promote the destination as the Seychelles stand was located at the entrance of the fair, where they provided information about the destination, whilst convincing trade partners to present the destination as an ideal holiday destination to their clients and enticing the public into experiencing the Seychelles for themselves.

Aside from circulating information, the Seychelles stand also hosted two Italian artists, Alessandro Troisi and Eva Villa, who interacted with the public through live drawings of the archipelago’s lush beauty and getting them to illustrate their own tropical scenes and discover the Seychelles through these artworks.

“We are satisfied that the opportunity was given to us to bring Seychelles closer to the Italians. It is vital for the destination to remain present at such events,” said Monette Rose

Speaking about the success of the event, the Director for Italy, Turkey, Greece, Israel and the Mediterranean, Mrs. Monette Rose mentioned that with the Italian market being one of the top markets for the Seychelles, currently ranking 5th as the nation with most visitors, the Roma Travel Show provided a platform to increase interest in the island destination and, in accordance with STB’s marketing strategy, increase the destination’s visibility.

