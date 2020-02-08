Seychelles Key Sectors meet in view of preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai

Key partners representing various sector of the Seychelles economy met at the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Headquarters, Botanical House at Mont Fleuri, for a video conference call with the Expo 2020 team in Dubai.

The meeting saw the presence of Ambassador Jean-Claude Adrienne, head of the Seychelles’ mission in the United Arab Emirates, who is also the Commissioner General for the Seychelles at Expo 2020, who was accompanied by members of the Expo team.

The participants attending the meeting on Seychelles’ side were the STB Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis; Creative Industries and National Events Agency (CINEA) CEO, Mr. Galen Bresson; Enterprise Seychelles Agency (ESA) CEO, Ms. Angelic Appoo and Mrs. Sybille Cardon Chairperson of the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA).

Various representatives including members of the STB team, Air Seychelles, the Seychelles Investment Board (SIB), the Seychelles International Financial Services Association (SIFSA), the Department for Tourism, the Department for Blue Economy and the Seychelles Chef Association were also present.

The meeting consisted of a presentation to the participants about the Expo 2020 concept, explaining the site including the facilities available for the visitors and the expectations of the visitor’s experience throughout the 6-months of the Expo.

Each representative present also had a clearer insight about the various opportunities to be made available to Seychelles as a country aside from the widespread opportunity for visibility as a country.

Discussions were also held on the various collaborations between the different organizations within the country.

The spearheading team for the Seychelles participation at Expo 2020 has mentioned that further discussions will be conducted with other organizations, including ministries and department’s agencies and private sectors, in the coming months.

Taking place from 20 October 2020 until 10 April 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai will be first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

For six months, the Seychelles will be represented through the participation of various national entities and NGO has to showcase the country’s natural lush environment, the opportunities for investment and its achievements towards Sustainability and Nature conservation.

The first world expo took place in 1851 in London and has since been a platform for countries to showcase their achievements and culture to the rest of the world. Expo 2020 Dubai is expecting to welcome25million visits over its 173 days of operation, with 70 per cent of its visitors anticipated to come from outside the United Arab Emirates.

