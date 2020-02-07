Poseidon Expeditions Announces New 2021 Arctic and 2021-22 Antarctic Cruises With Early Booking Discounts

In keeping with the festivities that a new year brings, Poseidon Expeditions introduces its new 2021 Arctic and 2021-22 Antarctic seasonal adventure cruises aboard the 114-passenger Sea Spirit.

A bonus for Poseidon’s guests traveling in these newly announced seasons will be complimentary WiFi during their voyage.

Along with a full schedule of departure dates and rates, the company announces early booking discounts of 10 to 15 percent that can be applied on reservations made from now through Oct. 31, 2020, on the newly published programs. The Sea Spirit, in its seventh consecutive year as Poseidon’s flagship, will bring guests in comfort to the waters of the Southern Ocean from late October to early March, and then to the high latitudes of the northern hemisphere – Svalbard, Franz Josef Land and Greenland – from May through September.

Cruises of eight to 14 days in the summer of 2021 immerse travelers in programs to the Arctic’s polar ice edge around the Svalbard Archipelago and into Franz Josef Land in the Russian High Arctic. Poseidon Expeditions continues to be the only company offering expedition cruises to Franz Josef Land directly from Svalbard, saving several days of sea cruising.

Excitement is still running high for a 23-day voyage in 2021, Solar Eclipse in Antarctica. On the morning of Dec. 4, 2021, passengers and crew will be on deck as a solar eclipse plummets Antarctica into sudden darkness. Remaining space is limited on this once-in-a-lifetime cruise, which was announced six months ago.

