Venezuela’s state-run airline Conviasa blacklisted by US

In a notice posted on its website today, US Department of Treasury announced that the United States today slapped new sanctions on Venezuela, targeting the country’s state-run airline Conviasa.

Conviasa is a Venezuelan state-run airline with its headquarters on the grounds of Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, near Caracas.

Conviasa is the flag carrier and largest airline of Venezuela, operating services to domestic destinations and to destinations in the Caribbean and South America.