Award-winning new General Manager helms The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Luxury beachfront resort, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali welcomed John Woolley as their new General Manager. Bringing over 20 years' experience with Marriott International to his new role, John's illustrious career has taken him around the globe, most recently to the island of Gods in 2015. As General Manager at Courtyard by Marriott Bali Seminyak Resort from 2015 to 2019, he enjoyed tremendous success, and was recognized as 'Courtyard General Manager of the Year' in 2018, and 'APAC Sales General Manager of the Year' in 2016. "It is both an honor and a thrill to be at the helm of such a highly-regarded luxury resort