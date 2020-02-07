Chinese cruise ship passengers hospitalized in New Jersey after coronavirus screening

Four tourists from China have been hospitalized in New Jersey after being screened for coronavirus. Chinese tourists were the passengers on a cruise ship that docked at a port not far from New York City.

The tourists were among two dozen Chinese nationals who received a medical examination after the Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, which set sail for the Caribbean on January 27, returned to the New Jersey port.

Four passengers on the cruise ship were found to have fevers and were whisked away to University Hospital in Newark, which has negative-pressure isolation rooms. At least two of the four were taken off the ship on stretchers.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis told media that one of the patients was given Tylenol and the fever went away. The other three are still under close observation. Davis noted that none of the cruise ship passengers are believed to be from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from Royal Caribbean said the company is “closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships.” They noted that their screening procedures have been “elevated” in response to the outbreak.

The United States currently has twelve confirmed coronavirus cases. Three people under quarantine in New York City tested negative for the virus, while health officials are still awaiting results for two others.

More than 600 people have perished from the virus, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in China. More than 31,000 people have been infected in mainland China alone, as governments across the globe scramble to control the outbreak.