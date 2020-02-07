United Airlines: More flights to more places from Denver

United Airlines today hosted an event in partnership with Denver International Airport (DEN) celebrating the recent decision from Denver City Council to approve the lease of an additional 24 gates by the airline at DEN, paving the way for local travelers to access more flights to more places than ever before. United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz joined Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock to sign United's proposal to amend its current lease, solidifying United's plans to grow its Denver hub from 500 to as many as 700 daily flights by 2025. The additional gates are a combination of newly constructed and existing gates, and part