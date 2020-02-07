Indian airport employee in bear custom scares pesky monkeys off the runway

Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India has come up a highly creative, though rather unorthodox technique, devised to keep pesky langur monkeys off the airport’s runway, by dressing an airport employee in a bear suit to scare them off.

An extremely busy international airport in western India deployed the unusual tactic after struggling to prevent langurs from swarming the grounds of the air hub – and creating a potential safety hazard for passengers.

The idea was reportedly hatched after the airport’s management learned that langurs are terrified of bears. The airport already has a team dedicated to chasing off birds and wildlife, so using a bear costume to increase results was perhaps a logical – and more fun – decision.

A video of the strategy in action shows an airport employee donning a bear suit (although he looks more like a ‘Star Wars’ Wookie) as he runs across a field, and a group of obnoxious little monkeys flee in fear.

Airport Director Manoj Gangal told Indian media that the new technique has been a “good and successful experiment.”