More flights between Vietnam and India

To meet the rising demand for air travel between Vietnam and India as well as across the region, Vietjet has announced three new direct routes connecting Vietnam’s three largest hubs, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, with two of India’s largest economic, political and cultural centers, New Delhi and Mumbai. The Da Nang – New Delhi and Hanoi – Mumbai routes will commence operations starting from 14 May 2020 with a frequency of five flights per week and three flights per week respectively. The Ho Chi Minh City – Mumbai route will operate four weekly flights starting from 15 May 2020. “We are ex