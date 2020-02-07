What’s New in the Islands of The Bahamas This February

The Islands Of The Bahamas have much to celebrate in February. From the record-breaking seven million travelers who visited the islands in 2019 to the launch of The Bahamas Sabbatical in partnership with Airbnb, The Bahamas is gearing up for another busy season. Grand Bahama Island and The Abacos continue to move forward in their recovery efforts following Hurricane Dorian. Fan favorite Lucayan National Park reopened at the end of January and The Abacos welcomed a number of re-openings and are ready to welcome visitors with open arms.

The Bahamas’ Historic Year – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation has exceeded a record-breaking seven million visitors in 2019. The Ministry attributes this historic success to data-driven, agile marketing, authentic storytelling, and aggressive PR, sales and airlift strategies. While the impacts of Hurricane Dorian are still felt, the hard work and dedication of Ministry partners have ensured that The Bahamas is still rockin’.

The Bahamas and Airbnb Launch Sabbatical Program – The Bahamas and Airbnb are encouraging people to apply to a new sabbatical program by February 18 to spend eight weeks immersing themselves in the Bahamian way of life. The winners will spend their time helping restore coral reefs in Andros, supporting ethical fishing in Exuma and promoting traditional agriculture in Eleuthera. The Bahamas Sabbatical was designed to directly benefit local communities while supporting efforts toward a sustainable future.

The Abacos on the Road to Recovery – Just four months after Hurricane Dorian left a devastating impact on the northern islands in The Bahamas, The Abacos are already rebounding in a major way. Many hotels, ferry services, airlines, tour operators and attractions resumed business in the The Abacos. While Marsh Harbour, Central and Northern Abaco and several cays throughout the destination are in the midst of rebuilding, several businesses are already welcoming guests with open arms.

Lucayan National Park Reopens – The major tourist attraction on Grand Bahama Island has officially reopened after a temporary closure following Hurricane Dorian. Lucayan National Park saw some slight changes but the park’s cave infrastructure and mangrove system as well as the breathtaking Gold Rock Beach are untouched and ready to be explored.

Valentines Resort Island Hopping Offer –Pre-book an air/ferry-inclusive vacation package for four to six consecutive nights at Valentines Resort & Marina and receive a $75 inbound and outbound flight credit. Offer is valid for flights originating and ending in Nassau or Freeport.

Ride & Run For Hope Bahamas (March 14) – Discover the beauty that is Eleuthera by foot or bike with Ride & Run For Hope Bahamas. On March 14, 2020, cyclists can take on distances from 10 to 100 miles while runners can challenge themselves on 5K to full-marathon races to support the Treatment Assistance Fun and Family Island Mammogram Screenings.

Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival (April 30 – May 3) – Baha Mar’s inaugural Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival in collaboration with Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure will showcase world-renowned chefs, master sommeliers and respected artists and offer festival guests the opportunity to savor an unforgettable culinary experience.

