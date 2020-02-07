Nepal Awards: Best Stall Award at OTM Mumbai

Nepal Tourism Board along with 19 private companies participated at Outbound Tourism Market (OTM) Mumbai from February 3-5 with special focus on Visit Nepal Year 2020. Adding to Nepal Awards, its stall won Best Stall Award for thematic execution of destination brand image along with pagoda and traditional style.

In order to make more publicity and awareness for Nepal, specially designed cotton bags with VNY logo were distributed from organizers desk to trade visitors , advertisement was carried out in a trade magazine, billboards were displayed at the premise of the venue and Nepal was accorded one of the partner country status.

The Nepal stall that added one to Nepal Awards was also visited by Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand Mr. Satpal Maharaj and Tourism Minister of Greece Mr. Harris Theocharis among other visitors.

The fair is considered to be one of the largest trade exhibition in Asia pacific which not only opens for network with trade visitors, corporate houses but also provide immense avenues for updating on latest trends and practices with parallel sessions on digital marketing, cinema tourism, wedding, MICE and sustainable tourism practices.

NTB officials interacted with trade visitors and updated them about places, services road distance, travel documents among others as part of destination orientation for tourism professionals. NTB also invited media fam trips for destination coverage, interacted with advertising agencies and PR agencies for organizing business events and promotional programs for consumers.

Attending the show, there were more than 20,000 buyers including corporate houses and incentive tours, 1100 sellers from 55 countries as well as other travel companies from different states of India as per data provided by OTM organizer.

Highlighting Nepal as a special filming destination, ” We are ready to cooperate with you for clearing government formalities and providing necessary cooperation” said NTB Manager, Mr. Bimal Kadel to a gathering of Indian Film Production Houses including Dharma Productions, Eros international, Ajay Devghan Film at special program during the event. NTB officials participating at the event were Mr. Bimal Kadel, Manager, Mr. Santosh Bikram Thapa, Senior Officer and Mr. Rajeev Jha, Officer.

Nepal Airlines provide direct flight connections to Mumbai from Kathmandu three times a week.

NTB has been organizing a series of business events in more than a dozen cities which has led to rise of Indian visitors by 25% in 2019 compared to previous year.