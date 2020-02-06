Sandals Royal Caribbean Introduces Newly-constructed Sandringham Building

Sandals Royal Caribbean is excited to announce the opening of the newly-constructed Sandringham building, which accommodates the spacious Beachfront Honeymoon One-Bedroom Walkout Butler Suites and the Royal Beachfront Club Elite Suites, bringing the resort’s luxurious room and suite count to 232.

Just steps away from the warm white-sand beach, the Beachfront Honeymoon One-Bedroom Walkout Butler Suites offer guests a true home away from home with a master bedroom boasting a king-size bed, Smart TV, separate living room and spa-style bathroom. The Royal Beachfront Club Elite Suites, on the other hand, are equally as luxurious, with a king-size bed, spa-style bathroom with a rain shower and fully stocked bar. Most notably, both suites come equipped with Sandals’ renowned Tranquility Soaking Tubs™ for two on their patios and balconies, offering stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and the resort’s private island.

In addition to the newest and most luxurious Butler and Club Elite level room categories in the new Sandringham building, Sandals Royal Caribbean recently introduced two new additions to its 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining options:Spices and Bombay Club. Spices serves up only the best in pan-Caribbean favorites, featuring delicious breakfast options, ever-changing daily lunch buffet themes and a charming dinner experience guests won’t forget. Bombay Club offers a unique collection of flavorful Indian dishes and is the perfect dining option for scenic views and exotic fare.

To learn more about Sandals Royal Caribbean’s luxurious accommodations and new restaurants, please visit https://www.sandals.com/royal-caribbean/.