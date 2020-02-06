Beaches Resorts Debuts the All New Beaches Negril

Sandals Resorts International is excited to announce that Beaches Negril, voted the most awarded resort for families in Negril, has completed an array of enhancements, making it the newest and trendiest resort for families everywhere. The new Beaches Negril offers guests the most spectacular interior décor, furnishings and fixtures in all of its modern rooms, including the resort’s luxurious walkout suites: the Tropical Beachfront Three-Bedroom Walkout Grand Butler Family Suite and the Tropical Beachfront One-Bedroom Walkout Grand Concierge Family Suite.

The Walkout Grand Butler Family Suite features the most beautiful beachfront views imaginable, three bedrooms, four full bathrooms with a bathtub and shower, and a living room leading out to a private walkout patio for guests to bask in the tropical garden and beach views. The Walkout Grand Concierge Family Suite is conveniently just steps from the main pool, offering a king-size bed, spacious living room with French doors leading out to the patio, two pullout sofas, a trundle bed and two beautifully designed marble bathrooms. In addition to the reimagined walkout suites, Beaches Negril is also introducing its new and improved family rooms – the Grand Luxe Family Rooms. These rooms feature either a king-size bed and single pullout sofa bed or two double beds to choose from, while offering a beautiful tropical garden view for families.

Just last year, Beaches Negril kicked off the cosmetic upgrades by introducing nine new luxurious rooms and suites for guests, giving them even more family-friendly accommodation options to choose from that each radiate sophistication. These new suites included: the Negril Luxury Double, which is situated near a variety of restaurants and the main pool, offering stunning views of lush gardens from a private patio or balcony; the Tropical Beachfront Two-Bedroom Grand Butler Family Suite, which boasts two bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a living room that leads out to a private balcony overlooking the resort’s tropical gardens, and seven equally other amazing suites to choose from.

Aside from its reimagined luxurious room accommodations, Beaches Negril offers more quality 5-Star inclusions than any other family-resort in the Caribbean. From 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining at nine restaurants, including trendy Mexican cuisine at El Mariachi or delicious frozen yogurt at Yoyo’s, to nonstop action at the 18,000 square-foot Pirates Island Waterpark, to the Caribbean Adventure with Sesame Street® themed activities, and to a wide variety of unlimited water and land sports, Beaches Negril has been named Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort by the World Travel Awards for a reason.

Not to mention, Beaches Negril truly is the resort for everyone, as Beaches® Resorts attained the Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification allows Beaches Negril to offer families with children on the spectrum a myriad of specialized services, engaging activities and custom dining options so that all families can enjoy a memorable, Luxury Included® vacation experience.

To learn more about the fully renovated, all-inclusive Beaches Negril, please visit https://www.beaches.com/resorts/negril/. For a list of current deals and resort specials please visit https://www.beaches.com/deals/resort-specials/.