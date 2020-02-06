My 2020 Tips for Travelling in Myanmar

I love traveling and judging by the fact you’re reading this article I reckon you do as well. For me, there aren’t many better moments in life than when I’m out in the middle of nowhere with my friends and family on a camping trip. We’ll have just finished a day of long walks, hill climbing and fishing and we’ll be sitting around a warm campfire to tuck into another delicious homemade dinner. Moments like this are among the purest in life and you need to make sure you take them all in as best you can. Of course you are reading this article, so that tells me that you are an enthusiastic explorer as well.



Just because you enjoy traveling, however, doesn’t mean it’s easy. There are plenty of things you need to make sure you do and there are a lot of boxes you need to tick off before you go away. If you don’t take the time to do this, you could end up not enjoying your time away as much as you could- or simply forgetting a few things that would have made things a little bit better. That’s why I’m here today, though, so try not to worry too much. As long as you follow my advice you should be well on the way to the trip of a lifetime, so without further ado here’s my 2020 tips for traveling.

Choose somewhere new to visit

The first item on my list involves a very big decision- you need to decide where you actually want to travel. As you very well know, there are an almost endless plethora of places to choose from in terms of countries, and even when you select a country you still need to decide what places to visit once you’re there. Take a place like Spain, for example. Even once you’ve chosen Spain as your destination, there are still a wide variety of cities and suburbs to choose from for you to explore, so believe me when I say this decision might not be as easy as you might think. Of course, you might have your favorite destinations already and you might be looking to simply visit them again.



However, its a new year! I think you should embrace this and try and tick some places off your bucket list- pick somewhere random that looks fun and give it a shot. I’ve done this a few times and it’s always paid off; experiencing new cultures is amazing. For example, I’ve read a lot recently about Myanmar. This is a little country just off of Thailand and it’s always been relatively unexplored. In recent times, however, it’s become more and more popular for tourists and travelers and it could be worth a visit if reviews are anything to go by- I know I’m thinking about it. If you want to know how to travel around in Myanmar, follow our handy link.

Go with a good crowd

There are a lot of factors when you go traveling and the people you go with are among the most important. It’s as simple as this; if you aren’t traveling with people you enjoy spending time with, it’ll take away from your overall enjoyment. Hopefully you already have a good group of friends who enjoy traveling as much as you do and you can just go with them as you’re sorted. However, it might be a bit more tricky than that. However, there’s no point in just trying to persuade some people to come along who won’t enjoy it; not only will they be moody the entire time, but this will probably rub off on you as well. Make sure you carefully consider who you’re going to go away with.



On the other hand, you could travel alone. Sometimes it’s just as enjoyable traveling with no company as it is traveling with it; you can explore in silence with no distractions. You’ll be able to hear everything, can take in everything that’s going on round about you and you can enjoy your own company. Depending on your situation some time by yourself could be just what you need, and what better way to spend it than traveling far and wide?

Be smart with your money

The biggest problem with traveling can be money- it can simply be too expensive for some people. However, if you have the available funds then you can be smart with your money. Don’t go looking for the most luxurious trip in the world as it usually won’t be worth it. Instead, look for some exciting trips that you can get on a budget. The majority of trips to touristy countries will be priced depending on the time of year, but no matter when you’re going you can probably find a good deal if you look hard enough.



Don’t waste all your money booking a trip and have nothing left over for spending money, though. There would be nothing worse than if you’re stuck in a foreign country and suddenly run out of money- you’d be in a very dodgy situation. Make sure you plan ahead and decide what money will be being spent on what; this will reduce the chances of any financial disasters.

Have the right kitNo matter what kind of holiday you’re going on, it’s essential that you pack everything you need. This is particularly the case if you’re going on a traveling-type holiday, and even more so if you’re going somewhere new. You need to make sure you do all the necessary research so that you don’t forget anything. Get online and write up a checklist– are you going somewhere with a tropical climate, for example? If so, you’ll need to pack very differently to if you’re going on a sightseeing visit to Iceland. It’s all about specializing in your kit and belongings for your type of travel. If you make sure you do this, you’re bound to have the time of your life.