Airbus to showcase its latest products at Singapore Airshow 2020

Airbus will participate at the upcoming Singapore Airshow, showcasing its latest products, services and innovations in the commercial aircraft, defence, space and helicopter segments. The show takes place at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, 11-16 February.

The Airbus exhibit in the main hall [Stand #J23] will feature products from across the Airbus Family product range, including large scale models of the long range A350-1000, the A400M military airlifter and the H160 helicopter, as well as S450, an earth observation satellite platform.

An area of the stand will be dedicated to Airbus’ latest innovations designed to build a sustainable future of flight. These include a model of the E-Fan X hybrid-electric demonstrator and for the first time a model of MAVERIC, a new flying demonstrator, with a disruptive aircraft configuration.

In addition, visitors can learn more about the latest Airbus Services solutions being brought to market. These include Skywise, Airbus’ open data platform of reference for all major aviation players looking to improve their operational performance, and a demo of the newly unveiled Airbus Virtual Reality Flight Trainer.

From the military product line, an A400M operated by the Royal Malaysian Air Force, will be on display. This latest generation, multi-role aircraft, offers unmatched versatility on military and humanitarian missions around the globe. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will also display one of its newly acquired A330 MRTT (Multi Role Tanker Transport) aircraft which offers capabilities that include refueling missions, transport and deployment.

Airbus will also be present at the air show organiser’s “What’s Next” booth, with Ambee and Scapic, two start-ups from the company’s Bizlab in Bangalore, pitching their products and services.