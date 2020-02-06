IMEX lands speakers from FIFA & Interaction Design Association

FIFA’s Senior Sustainability Advocacy Manager and the Executive Director of the Interaction Design Association are among the top name speakers confirmed for Association Focus, taking place at IMEX in Frankfurt this May.

FIFA shines Spotlight on Sustainability

Christian Stamm from FIFA joins a Spotlight on Sustainability panel session covering how to measure the environmental impact of an event and engage venues and suppliers. Stamm’s expertise and mounting interest in event sustainability means this session is bound to prove a huge draw.

How to rebrand and revive your flagship event is a joint session between Brenda Sanderson, Executive Director at the Interaction Design Association and Fran Rickenbach, Executive Director at the National Association of Nephrology Technicians/Technologists. Using a case study, they will explore how to increase participation, drive revenue and secure buy in for new concepts.

Innovation & collaboration drive Association Focus

Association Focus – formerly known as Association Day – takes place at the Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center during EduMonday on 11 May, the day before IMEX in Frankfurt, 12 – 14 May. As well as a new name, the IMEX team has introduced new ‘Association Clinics’ which give participants the chance to meet face to face with speakers and explore topics in small campfire groups including commercial partnerships, event technology and member engagement.

The IMEX Group collaborates with industry partners ICCA and ASAE to ensure the comprehensive, free program evolves every year and continues to meet the needs of association professionals, embracing both tradition and transformation.

Sustainability, creating engaging experiences and maintaining profitable partnerships are all covered in Association Meetings & Event Focus in association with ICCA, a track open to all association planners. Head of Innovation at the European Society for Radiology and Oncology (ESTRO), Sven Bossu, and Head of Congress and Corporate Relations at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology, Kimberley Zimmerman, are among the speakers.

A separate track for association leaders only, Association Leadership Focus in association with ASAE, explores diversity and inclusion, how to remain relevant as well as digital transformation. Speakers include the European Cancer Organisation’s CEO, Mike Morrisey and the Deputy Chief Executive of the World Confederation for Physical Therapy, Tracy Bury.

Rounding off with a social

Association Social, the new name for Association Evening, follows Association Focus. Held at Depot 1899 in the historic heart of Frankfurt, association professionals can relax and catch up with contacts ahead of three busy days of business at IMEX in Frankfurt.

For more details about Association Focus and Association Social and how to apply, see here.

IMEX in Frankfurt 2020 will take place at Messe Frankfurt from 12 – 14 May 2020, with Association Focus held on EduMonday 11 May. Registration is free although qualifying criteria apply.