Sands China Pledges $3 Million to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

3 Million US-Dollar may be a more symbolic way to react to an empty hotel in Macao. In an effort to address ongoing public health challenges surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Sands China Ltd. has pledged to donate MOP 25 million, which converts 3.1 million US-Dollar to help contain the spread of the virus and to assist with relief efforts in mainland China and Macao. The donation includes MOP 20 million -- made in coordination with the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Macao -- to assist the mainland in its efforts to combat the virus, and another MOP 5 million to support th