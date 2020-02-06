Hotel Enhanced Coronavirus Safety Measures

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is providing a reassuring hand to travellers with added safety measures and greater flexibility for changing travel plans.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, has brought a sense of uncertainty to consumers who have already made travel plans or are currently considering future travel, unsure whether it is safe to travel. The World Health Organization (WHO) has continually reiterated that it is not recommending any restriction on international travel or trade but Centara has nevertheless put in place a comprehensive range of safety measures at each of its properties to further protect and assure the health and safety of its guests and employees.

“We understand the concern and anxiety travellers are experiencing in light of the coronavirus situation, and we want to reassure them that there is no greater priority than the safety of our guests and employees,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Centara’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The enhanced measures we have put in place at our properties will provide an added level of safety and protection, whilst we are providing flexibility to travellers from China who have had their travel plans affected.”

Safety measures include: installation of additional hand washing hand sanitising stations in public areas of hotels and resorts and in common areas frequented by guests and employees; expanded employee training in transmission prevention, which incorporates guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO); notices in public areas to inform guests about the situation and protective measures they can take; frequent periodic sanitising of common areas within each property, including food preparation areas, restaurants and bars, spas, fitness centres and common guest areas; and providing updates to guests on the situation as needed.

In addition, thermal scanners check the temperature of guests and visitors; those with high fever or other symptoms may undergo additional screening. When checking in, all hotel guests are also asked to fill out a questionnaire enquiring about prior China travel.

The company’s hotels and resorts in Thailand are further supported by the country’s highly regarded national healthcare system — Thailand is ranked 1st in Asia and 6th in the world in World Health Security. (Source: Global Health Security Index 2019). The country earned its highest ratings in the Prevention and Rapid Response categories and it has been identified as being among the world’s “Most Prepared Countries to Respond to an Epidemic/Pandemic”

At the same time, the company is waiving cancellation fees and allowing free modifications to bookings for all travellers coming from affected areas. A number of travellers from China have had to cancel planned trips after travel restrictions were imposed by the China government and this offer of flexibility and goodwill is just a small example of the support being offered to the Chinese people at this difficult time. Centara extends its sincere good wishes for all those in China affected by the ongoing health situation, especially the residents of Wuhan. The company and its employees look forward to welcoming all Chinese travellers once again, as they are able to travel, at Centara hotels and resorts in Thailand and around the world, all of which remain fully operational as usual.

For more information, please visit Centara’s website at centarahotelsresorts.com