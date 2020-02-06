A high-speed passenger train deadly derail in Italy

The Frecciarossa high speed passenger train that left Milan at 5.10 am derailed at 5.35 between Milan and Bologna. Two people died and 27 passengers were injured, one in critical condition. One of the dead was a train company staff.

The engine and at least one carriage went off the track near the town of Lodi. The train was on its way to Salerno, south of Naples.

The train was described as “not very crowded” by Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

The crew compartment and at least two other carriages overturned. The cause of the accident remains unclear, but it occurred in an area where maintenance work has been underway.

Italy’s rail network is experiencing severe disruption. All high-speed train travel between Milan and Bologna has been temporarily suspended.