Need for Air traffic management systems

Air as a mode of transportation, being highly effective and less time consuming, is witnessing a massive momentum currently. According to the World Bank statistics, nearly 4.233 billion people across the globe preferred air as a mode of transportation in 2018 in comparison to the previous year. The consistently increasing numbers and the ease and convenience of air transportation have prompted the burgeoning world population to choose this mode, thereby robustly increasing air traffic. This allegedly calls for the need of air traffic management to ensure safe and sound air transits. The concept has now emerged to be