Las Vegas-bound Korean Air jet diverted to LAX over coronavirus scare

Las Vegas-bound Korean Air Flight KE005 was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport today, after it was discovered that three passengers on board of the flight have recently traveled to China.

Korean Air representative said that three passengers on Las Vegas-bound flight had visited China within 14 days of their departure from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport.

Upon landing at LAX, three passengers, who each have a U.S. passport, got off the plane and were screened for the coronavirus, officials said.

“The flight was diverted to LAX following the direction from the airport authority, and those passengers went through the quarantine procedure,” Korean Air said in a statement.

After it was confirmed that they did not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, they and the other Flight KE005 passengers were cleared to continue on to Las Vegas, Korean Air representative said.