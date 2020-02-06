Brothels in Germany: Is Bigger Better?

One of the largest brothels in Germany set up house in Berlin in September 2005. This huge 4,000-square-meter erotic playground is no ordinary run-of-the-mill brothel. This is a “wellness” brothel with saunas, a pool, cinemas, and room for up to 70 prostitutes and 600 customers. What other brothel do you know of that has a bio sauna, a Finnish sauna, and a Turkish hammam?

Artemis is a four-story club building with plenty of free parking. Upon entering, visitors receive a bathrobe or sauna towels and disinfected bathing shoes. Customers can freshen up with a shower – towels, shower gel, and hairdryer provided. Then relax in the air-conditioned lounge and wellness area where free non-alcoholic drinks (including alcohol-free beer) are on offer at the bar.

The wellness/fitness area has a large screen for watching all the popular sporting events. A wide range of coffee and tea specialties are also available, as well as extensive buffets in the restaurant in the mornings and evenings.

An elevator will take you from the ground floor to the lower level of the wellness area. There visitors will find a changing room and shower adapted to the special requirements of wheelchair users. In the outdoor area there is a barbecue up and running on Wednesdays and Sundays during the summer season, weather permitting, for delicious specialties fresh from the grill.

Of course, visitors never have to go without the erotic components of a visit to the FKK Artemis. At any time during a visit, visitors can enjoy the company of one of the many female guests. The ladies are all self-employed businesswomen and offer their services on their own account. Payment for services are made exclusively to the lady in question, and the ladies have agreed certain prices among themselves for the individual services offered.

In order to perfect absolutely every aspect of a customer’s stay at the Artemis, an amazing culinary experience is also provided. The club restaurant is open daily form 11 a.m.–3 p.m. (breakfast) and 6 p.m. –2 a.m. (warm buffet). All dishes are already included in the entrance fee.

Prostitution is legal in Germany, and in fact, workers of brothels in Germany are provided with health insurance, and they pay taxes and receive social benefits such as a pension.