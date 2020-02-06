Who will Lead Chico Hotel Rebranding?

Marin Management, Inc., a California-based hotel management company, announced today that it has added its first hotel management contract for 2020, demonstrating continued momentum following its rapid expansion and portfolio growth of over 70 percent year over year in 2019. Currently named the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chico, the hotel will rebrand to DoubleTree by Hilton Chico this spring. Located 90 miles north of Sacramento, near California State University’s Chico campus, the hotel has an onsite restaurant and 6,000 square feet of event space. “With its close proximity to Cal State Chico and Chico Municipal A