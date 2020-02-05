Number of Ukrainian tourists in Thailand soars

The number of Ukrainian tourists visiting Thailand has increased dramatically.

“Over the past year, Thailand was visited by more than 100 thousand Ukrainian tourists, which is 25 percent more than a year earlier,” said Ukrainian Ambassador to Thailand, Mr. Andriy Beshta.

This is a record figure since Ukraine gained independence.

The increase in the number of Ukrainian tourists is attributed to a visa-free regime, which was introduced by Thailand for citizens of Ukraine in April 2019.

Now Ukrainian visitors can stay in Thailand for up to 30 days without visa, and only need a valid passport for entry .