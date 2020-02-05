United Airlines only major U.S. carrier to own flight training academy

United Airlines today further expanded its innovative Aviate pilot program by signing a purchase agreement to become the only major U.S. carrier to own a flight training academy. The United Aviate Academy will give the airline more visibility and direction over the recruitment, development and training of future pilots, enabling United to increase the percentage of women and minorities who become pilots. United expects approximately 300 students to graduate from the United Aviate Academy in its first full year of operation. The flight training academy – currently operating as Westwind School of Aeronautic