New online guide showcasing Hamburg’s historical port venues

‘Ahoy 2020!’ Event planners can dive into the heart of Hamburg’s seafaring heritage with a virtual tour of the city‘s best maritime venues, brought to life by the team who know the city best – Hamburg Convention Bureau (HCB). HCB’s new online homestory showcases unique venues blending seafaring history, industry culture and maritime flair. The first stop for the team is one of the largest event locations in Hamburg - former dockside shed number 52A (Schuppen 52). Formerly used to store spices, number 52a stands among cranes and ships in the historic Port. Centrally located, it can be reached quick