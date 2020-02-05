China closes tourist attractions, tells tourists to stay home

China announced the temporary closure of most touristic attractions in the country, as the government launches an aggressive plan to contain and defeat the coronavirus before summer.

According to China travel experts, most of scenic spots are closed in China to prevent the virus from spreading. The annual holiday has been extended to February 9th, and tourists, both local and foreign, are encouraged to stay home and avoid crowded places. It would be an unwise decision to travel to China for tourism these days given that the virus still hasn’t been fully contained and the tourist hotspots are closed anyways. The experts suggest tourists wait at least 2-3 months before booking a China tour or trip.

The coronavirus has already caused a substantial impact on the tourism sector of countries popular among Chinese tourists such as Japan, Australia and Thailand as Chinese tourists have been urged by their government to stay home. The virus is also impacting the local Chinese tourism sector as some of the most popular tourist attractions like the Great Wall, the Terracotta Warriors, the Potala Palace and many others are now closed. Several countries are also ordering their airlines to halt flights to China, in an effort to minimize the chances of the virus making it to their lands.

Chinese government announced the deployment of 52 medical teams and over 6,000 doctors and nurses to Wuhan to help fight with the virus and care for the infected people. Chinese government is making every effort to develop the vaccine to fight against the virus. China has a rich experience in this matter since the SARS outbreak back in 2003.