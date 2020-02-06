Miles high: which celebrities travel the furthest?

An intercity coach service in the United States and Europe, analyzed how many miles three groups of celebrities travelled in one-year, National Football League (NFL) players, the Kardashian-Jenner reality stars and eco-conscious celebrities.

Inspired by the US being home to over 4 million miles of road networks, the analysis calculates the number of trips and miles traveled based on posts on the celebrities social media accounts, news articles and, in the case of NFL players, the 2019-2020 season fixtures

Key findings include:

Oakland Raiders will travel more than five times the distance of New York Jets this season

Kourtney Kardashian travelled the equivalent of three and a half times round the circumference of the earth in 2019

The average adult American takes 2.1 airline trips per year[2] and drives an average of 13,476 miles per year[3]

Each of the 32 NFL teams attend 16 games every season meaning the number of miles clocked up by players is extensive. Oakland Raiders travel the furthest at 17,680 miles, the equivalent of an NFL player running across the field 303,571 times, followed by Jacksonville Jaguars at 14,852 miles and the Los Angeles Rams at 14,487 miles.

On the other end of the scale, teams such as the New York Giants (4096 miles) and New York Jets (3443 miles) don’t need to travel as far because their larger city home stadium is often used for their games.

Comparing the number of miles traveled, for work and pleasure, of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters revealed that Kourtney Kardashian has amassed the most miles in 2019 at almost 90,000 – the equivalent of three and a half times round the circumference of the earth. Amongst the destinations visited were Bali, Costa Rica and Egypt.

The Kardashian-Jenners to travel the least were Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at four trips amounting to 11,038 miles travelled and six trips amounting 22,453 miles traveled retrospectively.

As part of the analysis, FlixBus compared five celebrities who are vocal with their views on environmental issues and use their large platform to help with causes they care about. Leonardo DiCaprio has travelled the furthest at 62,294 miles, followed by Pierce Brosnan at 42,748 and Shailene Woodley at 40,195 miles.

The eco-conscious celebrities have made efforts to reduce their carbon footprint by taking commercial flights, instead of private jets, paying to offset it or making sustainable accommodation choices.

Pierre Gourdain, Managing Director, added “More and more we’re seeing travelers searching for sustainable options. Sustainable travel is a transformative movement and our goal remains to support those wishing to reduce their carbon footprint while still being able to explore the world.

Whether it be offsetting the climate impact of your trip completely when booking by making a voluntary environmental contribution to Atmosfair, or committing to only using fuel-efficient transport, we continue to help make sustainable travel a simple and easy option.”

In the wake of the climate crisis, it is paramount that we’re aware of our carbon footprint when taking different modes of transport. A domestic flight produces over five times more CO2 emissions than taking a bus, and, when factoring in the time it takes to get to the airport, security and wait in the lounge – as well as baggage allowances – the time difference between driving and flying isn’t much.