Brazil’s GOL and American Airlines announce codeshare agreement

Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. and US American Airlines today announced a codeshare agreement that will offer the more daily flights between South America and the U.S. than any other airline partnership.

When approved by the authorities in Brazil and the U.S., GOL’s new codeshare will enable its customers to travel seamlessly to more than 30 destinations in the U.S. The flights will operate from GOL’s hubs São Paulo (GRU), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Brasília (BSB) and Fortaleza (FOR), and will add to GOL’s existing regular flights to Miami and Orlando.

“As two of the leading airlines in Brazil and the U.S., GOL and American Airlines will offer the best experience for customers on the largest number of flights and destinations in the Americas”, said GOL CEO Paulo Kakinoff. “This will strengthen GOL’s presence in international markets and accelerate our long-term growth”. GOL’s network services 88 destinations in Brazil and 16 international operated by GOL, as well as 149 international destinations through codeshare agreements.

“We are proud of our strong presence in Latin America, which includes 170 daily flights to the region, Admirals Club lounges and dedicated Premium Guest Services teams in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City and Buenos Aires”, said American Airlines President Robert Isom.

The partnership between GOL and American Airlines will give customers the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation, and a seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage check experience throughout the entire journey. This will be paired with frequent flier point earning and redemption on both airlines.