InterCaribbean Airways adds more flights from Kingston, Jamaica to Havana, Cuba

InterCaribbean Airways announced 2 more weekly frequencies connecting Kingston, Jamaica to Havana, Cuba.

Starting March 9th, 2020 with the introduction of a Monday and Friday flight, interCaribbean now connects the two c apital cities with 4 flights weekly.

Our 50-seat jet is the right size aircraft to offer frequency between these two cities, giving service on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, allowing the business or leisure traveler well timed frequencies to visit either country.

After a hiatus of nearly 2 decades, the Kingston to Havana markets of Jamaica and Cuba can renew and extend the ties to these islands, said Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways.