WTM Africa named Best Overall Exhibition in 2019

Reed Exhibitions Travel, Tourism and Sports team were recognized with eight awards across the portfolio at the 4th annual Association of African Exhibition Organizers (AAXO) ROAR Awards on Friday 31 January at the Gallagher Convention Center – including Best Overall Exhibition of the year for World Travel Market Africa 2019.



The AAXO ROAR Awards are aimed at acknowledging and recognizing excellence in the exhibition industry and are judged on successful exhibition strategies incorporating marketing, public relations, operations and activation.

The 2019 work of the Reed Exhibitions South Africa team and their partners was recognized in the following categories:

World Travel Market Africa was recognized for: Best Overall Exhibition Best Trade Exhibition (6 001-12 000m 2 ) Distinction in Marketing (6 001-12 000m 2 )

International Luxury Travel Market Africa picked up awards for: Best Table Top Exhibition Distinction in Marketing

FIBO Global Fitness South Africa picked up awards for: Best Trade & Consumer Exhibition (6 001-12 000m 2 ) Distinction in Operations and Logistics (6 001-12 000m 2 ) Distinction in Social Media



Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Sports Portfolio for Reed Exhibitions South Africa says : “It’s wonderful to receive recognition from our peers for the tireless work our team does on major international events like WTM Africa, ILTM Africa and FIBO Africa,” she says. “We’re as delighted to see our Host City partner – The City of Cape Town acknowledged for the beautiful stand and experience they brought to WTM Africa 2019.



The 2020 edition of WTM Africa takes place in Cape Town from 6-8 April.