Hotel Cerro Opens in San Luis Obispo, California

Located in the heart of lively downtown San Luis Obispo, Hotel Cerro is the perfect marriage of SLO culture, California’s rich history, and casual elegance, providing an ideal setting for a Central Coast getaway. Blending urban sophistication with the city’s historic roots, Hotel Cerro incorporates two vintage brick storefronts on Garden Street as an intrinsic part of the hotel’s main façade. Guests enter through the restored 1920’s Smith building into the lobby and the state-of-the-art, luxury hotel that lies beyond. Hotel Cerro channels the city’s heritage and sense of place. Designed and built towards LE