Wife of Lesotho Prime Minister faces charges of murdering his ex-wife

An arrest warrant for Lesotho Prime Minister’s wife was issued the day she fled the country, after refusing to report to police for questioning in connection with the murder of her husband’s ex-wife, Lipolelo.

Today, Lesotho‘s first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, returned to the small southern African kingdom, having escaped the country in January. Lesotho police officials said she had been hiding in neighboring South Africa before returning to surrender to authorities.

She was “picked from the border” with South Africa on Tuesday after an arrangement between her lawyers and police, police spokesman Mpiti Mopeli said.

She is now expected to face charges of murdering Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s former wife, Lipolelo – who have been shot dead outside her home in the capital Maseru two days before his inauguration in 2017. The couple were involved in nasty divorce process at the time of Lipoleo’s murder.

The attack was originally blamed on unknown armed men, nut, eventually, an arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Maesaiah Thabane on 10 January after she disappeared.

According to Police Commissioner, Holomo Molibeli, the 42-year-old would spend the night in custody and would be formally charged in court on Wednesday.

Thomas Thabane married his current wife some two months after Lipolelo’s death.

It comes after the 80-year-old prime minister was questioned by the authorities after allegedly using his mobile phone to communicate with someone at the scene of the killing.

