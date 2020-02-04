What’s trending in cruise travel?

The CruiseTrends report for the month of February 2020 was released today. This report details a picture of consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for February 2020.

The CruiseTrends report for February 2020 is detailed below.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Cruise Lines

In second place is Carnival Cruise Lines for premium/contemporary, Cunard Line for luxury and Viking River Cruises for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Oasis of the Seas

2. Luxury: Azamara Pursuit

3. River: Queen of the Mississippi



Next in popularity are Harmony of the Seas for premium/contemporary, Queen Mary 2 for luxury and Emerald Waterways Ships for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Europe

3. River: Europe



Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, Mediterranean for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale, FL

2. Luxury: Miami, FL

3. River: Budapest, Hungary



Next in popularity are Miami, FL for premium/contemporary, Southampton, U.K. for luxury and Amsterdam, the Netherlands for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel, Mexico

2. Luxury: Barcelona, Spain

3. River: Budapest, Hungary



Next in popularity are Nassau, Bahamas for premium/contemporary Monte Carlo, Monaco for luxury and Vienna, Austria for river.

Most Popular Countries Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas

2. Luxury: United States

3. River: Germany

Second are Mexico for premium/contemporary, Spain for luxury and Hungary for river.



Most Popular Cabin Types

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

2. Luxury: Balcony

3. River: Balcony

Number of Cabins Requested

(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 1

2. Luxury: 1

3. River: 1



Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury and 2 cabins for river.

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

2. Luxury: 7 nights

3. River: 7 nights



Second are 5 nights for premium/contemporary, 10 nights for luxury and 10 nights for river.

Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

(Based on the most requested months)

1. Premium/Contemporary: March 2020

2. Luxury: May 2020

3. River: June 2020

Booking window of time

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.