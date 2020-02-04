Brand USA & MacGillivray Freeman Films release “Into America’s Wild”

“Into America’s Wild,” the new 3D documentary for exhibition in IMAX and giant-screen theaters, will take viewers on an incredible journey through the nation’s most iconic wilderness areas. Produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films in association with Brand USA along with presenting sponsors, Expedia and United Airlines, this film showcases the diversity of the United States’ natural and urban wonders.



A celebration of the transformational allure of nature and wild places, “Into America’s Wild” is an exhilarating ride via kayak, bike, train, hot air balloon, zipline, kite surfboard, and more, into some of the most beautiful and undiscovered terrain of North America. From the wilds of Alaska and the lush coastline of Oregon, to the ancient canyons of the southwest and the rolling hills of the Appalachian Trail, “Into America’s Wild” is wall-to-wall with natural treasures and the joy that comes from spending time in nature.



Guiding this journey are three trailblazers – pioneering Native American astronaut John Herrington, Alaskan pilot and youth advocate Ariel Tweto, and record-breaking long-distance hiker Jennifer Pharr Davis – who share a passion for connecting people to experiences in the wild. As they wind their way through the scenic byways, ancient homelands, secret gems, and hidden trails of America, viewers will discover the special human connection we all share with the natural world.



Brand USA continues to leverage cinematic film to highlight the nearly limitless travel experiences the United States has to offer. Following the two previous highly successful giant screen movies, “Into America’s Wild” will premiere in hundreds of theaters across the globe and inspire even more international travel to the United States.



“Our films have demonstrated how influential the giant screen medium can be, and they have inspired travelers all over the world to explore the wonders of the United States,” said Christopher L. Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA. “There’s still plenty of wild left in America and we are excited to share our third film, Into America’s Wild, which embodies the trailblazing spirit of America, to inspire international travelers to come and explore. And, we thank our presenting partners Expedia and United Airlines whose support is instrumental in our ability to produce the film.”



“Into America’s Wild is a nonstop adventure to some of America’s most stunning and little-known natural landscapes and trails and a vital exploration into how being in nature can spark peak experiences that improve our lives,” said Greg MacGillivray, chairman of MacGillivray Freeman Films and director of “Into America’s Wild”.





“With the full immersive impact of the giant-screen experience, Into America’s Wild invites viewers to connect to their inner trailblazer and set out on their own outdoor adventure, whether it’s a trip to the mountains or desert, or a walk in their neighborhood park,” adds Shaun MacGillivray, the film’s producer and president of MacGillivray Freeman Films.



This film is family-friendly and has a run time of 40 minutes.



