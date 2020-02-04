Centara Promises “Floral Bliss” With New Natural Spa Ritual at Hotels and Resorts Across Thailand

Thailand’s lush tropical landscapes are home to a wonderful variety of flowers, which inspire the senses with their colours and scents. As Thailand’s leading hotel operator, Centara Hotels & Resorts is now harnessing the healing power of these blooms with its new spa journey, Floral Bliss, which becomes the latest addition to Staying Well, its holistic health and fitness program.

Available at Centara’s SPA Cenvaree and Cense wellness centres throughout Thailand, this 120-minute experience starts with a cleansing foot ritual to ease tension, before a Botanical Bliss Flower Body Scrub uses fresh flower petals to nourish the skin. A Full Body Massage will then revive aching muscles with aromatic rose oil.

The treatment ends with a choice of soothing experiences; a Rose Bathing Ritual, to revitalise and promote radiance, or a Mini Facial, which uses botanical oils to cleanse, hydrate and exfoliate the skin. Whichever option they choose, guests will be left feeling renewed and infused with the natural vitality of Thailand’s flowers.

The benefits of this remedy don’t end there however; each guest will be presented with a complimentary bottle of Rose Face Mist, allowing them to restore their floral bliss at any time during the remainder of their stay.

“Thailand is a land that truly stimulates the senses. At Centara, we are dedicated to enhancing our guests’ wellbeing by presenting a collection of spa treatments, fitness options and healthy cuisine under our Staying Well initiative. New for 2020, our Floral Bliss therapy blends the rich traditions of Thai wellness with the country’s natural blooms to create a serene spa journey,” said Tara Hanrahan, Corporate Director of Spa Operations, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Centara’s Staying Well concept is designed to let guests relax and stay in shape during their stay. Built around three core pillars – Live Well, Eat Well and Sleep Well – this innovative initiative combines health, fitness, nutrition and sleep-inducing amenities to reinvigorate the body and mind.

SPA Cenvaree prides itself blending ancient Asian wisdom with the latest techniques contemporary knowhow. With elegant treatments rooms, private Jacuzzis, outdoor relaxation lounges and beauty salons throughout Thailand, these sublime spas are sanctuaries of wellbeing. Guests can choose from an extensive selection of therapies, from Ayurvedic remedies to couples’ massages, spa packages, facials and wraps.

Floral Bliss is now available at SPA Cenvaree or Cense outlets across Thailand, located at Centara’s hotels and resorts in Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket, Sri Racha, Koh Chang, Chiang Mai, Rayong and Trat. Prices start from just THB 1,800 for the 120-minute ritual.

For more information, please visit https://www.spacenvaree.com/general_offers/floral-bliss/offers/

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 75 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands -Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to double its size with additional properties in Thailand and new international markets, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

