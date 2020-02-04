Romance in Paradise: Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort in Fiji

This Valentine’s Day, couples can experience an authentic romantic getaway surrounded by azure water and white sand beaches at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, an all-inclusive property located on the island of SavuSavu, Fiji. This world-class resort destination is not only perfect for Valentine’s Day but also a year-round lovers’ paradise – ideal for couples looking to experience magical natural surroundings, exceptional dining, scuba diving, and an authentic Fijian experience. Highlights include:

Eco-Luxury Accommodations

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is comprised of 25 traditional Fijian th atched-roof huts (bures), which provide privacy, comfort and personalized service. All rooms are outfitted with private patios from which to enjoy the island’s spectacular sunsets.

Private Island Adventure

Couples can escape to a secluded paradise on their very own private island. Here they will enjoy a gourmet picnic lunch prepared by the resort’s Fijian chef along with a bottle of Champagne. The resort’s boat will ferry guests to Naviavia Island to be alone; or adventurous couples can grab their snorkeling gear and kayak out to the island.

Romantic Private Dining

For an intimate romantic dinner, couples may choose to dine in a private, thatched roof bure situated along the shoreline; or dine al fresco by candlelight at the end of a secluded pier, surrounded by the gentle waters of the Koro Sea.

Fiji Spa Relaxation

Unique spa treatments can be performed in-room or in the resort’s beachside spa bure, which provides complete privacy and unparalleled views. Couples can relax side by side to enjoy treatments deep-rooted in rituals of healing for both the body and soul.